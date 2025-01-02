Open Menu

Misinformation Case: ATC Extends Judicial Remand Of Woman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 02, 2025

Misinformation case: ATC extends judicial remand of woman

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday extended the judicial remand of Sarah Khan, accused of inciting public unrest by falsely claiming to be the mother of an alleged rape victim from a private college in Lahore, for another eight days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday extended the judicial remand of Sarah Khan, accused of inciting public unrest by falsely claiming to be the mother of an alleged rape victim from a private college in Lahore, for another eight days.

Earlier, the police produced the accused before ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill upon the expiry of her judicial remand. The investigating officer informed the court that the challan (charge sheet) was in the final stages of preparation and would be filed soon. He requested the court to extend the judicial remand of the accused.

Upon hearing this, the court extended the judicial remand for another eight days and ordered the accused to be produced upon the expiry of the remand term on January 10.

The Gulberg police had registered a case against the accused under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA).

In a video widely circulated on social media, the accused claimed to be the mother of a student allegedly assaulted at a private college in Lahore. The video caused significant panic, anger, and fear among students, leading to protests and chaos at the institution. Police alleged that the video was fabricated to gain social media views, with false claims intended to stir emotions and spread misinformation.

