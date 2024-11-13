Misinformation Case: ATC Extends Physical Remand Of Accused Woman For 3 Days
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 13, 2024 | 07:11 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday extended the physical remand of Sarah Khan, accused of inciting public unrest by falsely claiming to be the mother of an alleged rape victim from a private college in Lahore, for another three days.
Earlier, the police produced the accused before ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill upon the expiry of her previous remand.
The investigating officer apprised the court that a voice-matching test and a photogrammetric test of the accused had been conducted to examine the video. He informed the court that one mobile phone belonging to the accused had been recovered from Multan, while a second phone was still to be retrieved. He requested an extension of the physical remand to allow for the recovery of the second phone.
At this, the court extended the accused's physical remand for another three days and directed the police to keep her in custody during the day, returning her to jail each evening.
The Gulberg police had registered a case against the accused under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA).
In a video widely circulated on social media, the accused claimed to be the mother of a student allegedly assaulted at a private college in Lahore. The video caused significant panic, anger, and fear among students, leading to protests and chaos at the institution. Police alleged that the video was fabricated to gain social media views, with false claims intended to stir emotions and spread misinformation.
