UrduPoint.com

Misinformation, Propaganda Must Be Identified, Countered: COAS

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 15, 2022 | 01:04 PM

Misinformation, propaganda must be identified, countered: COAS

General Qamar Javed Bajwa says Pakistan is blessed with dynamic and talented youth. He said human resource development, innovation and technological advancements are vital for progress.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 15th, 2022) Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa says misinformation and propaganda by inimical forces threatens National cohesion which must be identified and countered collectively through a unified response.

He made these remarks while interacting with the students and faculty members during his visit to Lahore University of Management Sciences on Tuesday.

He said that Pakistan is blessed with dynamic and talented youth. He said human resource development, innovation and technological advancements are vital for progress.

The army chief appreciated the role and contributions of LUMS in preparing future leadership of Pakistan.

Earlier, the chief of army staff attended induction ceremony of SH-15 Artillery Guns in Corps of Artillery.

He expressed satisfaction on induction of this State of the Art weapon system to meet the future battlefield challenges.

He said Induction of these most modern guns with increased range, battle field mobility and accuracy would assuredly enhance operational preparedness of Pakistan Army.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Of Army Staff Army Visit General Qamar Javed Bajwa Progress Lahore University Of Management Sciences Weapon

Recent Stories

The results of the Presidential elections in Turkm ..

The results of the Presidential elections in Turkmenistan

4 minutes ago
 OPPO Wins “Disruptive Device Innovation” at GL ..

OPPO Wins “Disruptive Device Innovation” at GLOMO Awards 2022

23 minutes ago
 Hong Kong hammered again as Asia stocks fall, oil ..

Hong Kong hammered again as Asia stocks fall, oil retreats

30 minutes ago
 Thunderstorm, rain likely in hilly areas of KP: Me ..

Thunderstorm, rain likely in hilly areas of KP: Met

1 hour ago
 Hasan Ali says pace is the main difference between ..

Hasan Ali says pace is the main difference between Pakistan and Australia

2 hours ago
 PTI all set to hold 'historic political power show ..

PTI all set to hold 'historic political power show' on 27th March: Faisal Javed

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>