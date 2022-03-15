Misinformation, propaganda must be identified, countered: COAS

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 15th, 2022) Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa says misinformation and propaganda by inimical forces threatens National cohesion which must be identified and countered collectively through a unified response.

He made these remarks while interacting with the students and faculty members during his visit to Lahore University of Management Sciences on Tuesday.

He said that Pakistan is blessed with dynamic and talented youth. He said human resource development, innovation and technological advancements are vital for progress.

The army chief appreciated the role and contributions of LUMS in preparing future leadership of Pakistan.

Earlier, the chief of army staff attended induction ceremony of SH-15 Artillery Guns in Corps of Artillery.

He expressed satisfaction on induction of this State of the Art weapon system to meet the future battlefield challenges.

He said Induction of these most modern guns with increased range, battle field mobility and accuracy would assuredly enhance operational preparedness of Pakistan Army.