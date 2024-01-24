Misinformation Through AI Threat To States, Democracy Across Globe: Solangi
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 24, 2024 | 12:16 PM
The caretaker federal minister says the basic principle of journalism is to create a gate-keeper system, but the contemporary media has undermined this principle.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 24th, 2024) Caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi has said that the misinformation being spread through the artificial intelligence (AI) is a great threat to states and democracy across the globe.
Addressing an International Media and Communication Conference in Lahore today, he said the basic principle of journalism is to create a gate-keeper system, but the contemporary media has undermined this principle.
The Information Minister stressed that newsrooms should have separate departments for fact-checking, otherwise propagandists would harm countries by putting people on the wrong line.
He said the year 2024 is the year of elections in various countries and urged the media industry to play a responsible role in this regard.
The Minister said with responsible behavior many tasks can be taken up by applying artificial intelligence.
