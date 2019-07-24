Mismanagement in Hajj operation: Pilgrims being served with rotten food

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Hajj pilgrims complained that they have been given rotten meat and served with grains that are for animals.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 24th July, 2019) The Hajj pilgrims have complained about mismanagement in Hajj operations when they reached Makkah.

According to details, hajj pilgrims complained that they have been given rotten meat and served with grains that are for animals.

Hajj pilgrims said that they are using water to soften the hard bread that has been served to them. These complaints raised serious questions about the mismanagement in hajj operations. The public is very disappointed with these complaints and has demanded the government to take actions.

Pakistan’s national airline Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) started hajj operations from 4th July.

The PIA hajj operations will continue until 5th August, while the hajj pilgrims will start returning from 17th August which will continue until 14th September.

This year, at least 2 lac Pakistanis will perform Hajj. Altogether, 216,623 hajj applications were received, from which 123,000 applications were from male and 92,923 were from female.

According to the Ministry of religious affairs, under government hajj scheme, the highest number pilgrims were from Punjab. This followed Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, Balochistan, Kashmir, Fata and Gilgit Baltistan.