Mismanagement Of Traffic Police Irks Motorists

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 08:26 PM

Motorists faced a great deal of inconvenience due to mismanagement by city traffic police in connection with 'Namoos-e-Risalat, Amzat-e-Sahaba rally scheduled at clock tower chowk on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Motorists faced a great deal of inconvenience due to mismanagement by city traffic police in connection with 'Namoos-e-Risalat, Amzat-e-Sahaba rally scheduled at clock tower chowk on Thursday.

The main busiest intersections of the city including Chungi-9 onward and other areas were closed by placing barriers without intimation of alternate routes while motorists were witnessed finding the ways through the streets to reach their destinations. City traffic police issued traffic plan on Wednesday with no details of substitute routes for smooth traffic flow.

The ambulances were stuck up in the traffic jam and people faced troubles and took too much time to reach their offices and drop their children to schools.

Most of the city roads were blocked by the city traffic police and got the vehicles of the rally participants parked at service roads almost whole day.

At closing hours of schools especially located at Chungi No-9 and Bosan road , parents were irked by traffic mess which created lot of hurdles for picking the kids. They were at a mess what to do .

When contacted city police officer, Huma Naseeb informed that they had conveyed about the traffic plan and alternate routes through media including tv channels, newspapers and radio.

She stated that they have also managed traffic flow after school were over today adding that within one hour or so pressure was reduced on the city roads.

She urged the motorists to follow the traffic plan issued by the traffic police to avert from any inconvenience.

