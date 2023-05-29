Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday debunked another narrative of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan that the female workers of his party were being harassed in prisons, as totally baseless

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday debunked another narrative of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan that the female workers of his party were being harassed in prisons, as totally baseless.

"A certified liar, who says "men are not robots" and advocates attacks on women and young girls because of wearing short clothes, is now cooking up a new lie to play the victim in the aftermath of public response to the May 9 tragedy," the minister said in a long thread in urdu language on her Twitter handle.

She was particularly referring to Imran Khan's statement which he made in an interview with a foreign media outlet that "If a woman is wearing very few clothes, it will have an impact on the men, unless they're robots. I mean it is common sense".

Marriyum alleged that Tayyba Gul, who reached out Imran Khan for justice in a case against the then National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman, was abducted and held hostage in the Prime Minister's House.

The evidence, she provided, was then used to blackmail the NAB chairman so that the then opposition leaders could be put in death cells.

All the limits were crossed during Imran Khan's government to maltreat the women journalists, she said, adding the PTI chairman did not even stop there and alleged that the female media persons deliberately sneaked into male-concentrated gatherings.

"This malicious ploy to mislead overseas Pakistanis and the world is bound to fail like Cypher and other dramas," the minister said while asking Imran Khan to present evidence of his new propaganda of female workers harassment.

"Either present evidence or keep your mouth shut," she advised the PTI chief. "This is a very serious allegation which we cannot tolerate in any case. Your era of blackmailing and apathy is no more."Branding Imran Khan as a "media predator", she said it was only the PTI leader who could dare to make such horrendous accusations without any evidence. However, he got exposed every other day with his lies, fabricated videos and pictures, she added.