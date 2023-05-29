UrduPoint.com

'Misogynist Imran Khan's Narrative Of Victimhood' Bound To Fail: Marriyum

Faizan Hashmi Published May 29, 2023 | 10:15 PM

'Misogynist Imran Khan's narrative of victimhood' bound to fail: Marriyum

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday debunked another narrative of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan that the female workers of his party were being harassed in prisons, as totally baseless

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday debunked another narrative of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan that the female workers of his party were being harassed in prisons, as totally baseless.

"A certified liar, who says "men are not robots" and advocates attacks on women and young girls because of wearing short clothes, is now cooking up a new lie to play the victim in the aftermath of public response to the May 9 tragedy," the minister said in a long thread in urdu language on her Twitter handle.

She was particularly referring to Imran Khan's statement which he made in an interview with a foreign media outlet that "If a woman is wearing very few clothes, it will have an impact on the men, unless they're robots. I mean it is common sense".

Marriyum alleged that Tayyba Gul, who reached out Imran Khan for justice in a case against the then National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman, was abducted and held hostage in the Prime Minister's House.

The evidence, she provided, was then used to blackmail the NAB chairman so that the then opposition leaders could be put in death cells.

All the limits were crossed during Imran Khan's government to maltreat the women journalists, she said, adding the PTI chairman did not even stop there and alleged that the female media persons deliberately sneaked into male-concentrated gatherings.

"This malicious ploy to mislead overseas Pakistanis and the world is bound to fail like Cypher and other dramas," the minister said while asking Imran Khan to present evidence of his new propaganda of female workers harassment.

"Either present evidence or keep your mouth shut," she advised the PTI chief. "This is a very serious allegation which we cannot tolerate in any case. Your era of blackmailing and apathy is no more."Branding Imran Khan as a "media predator", she said it was only the PTI leader who could dare to make such horrendous accusations without any evidence. However, he got exposed every other day with his lies, fabricated videos and pictures, she added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World National Accountability Bureau Twitter Maryam Aurangzeb Young May Women Media Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Brazilian President Says in Favor of Possibility o ..

Brazilian President Says in Favor of Possibility of Venezuela Joining BRICS

23 seconds ago
 Two environmental samples test positive for poliov ..

Two environmental samples test positive for poliovirus

1 minute ago
 Wikipedia Host Sues Russian Media Watchdog Over Di ..

Wikipedia Host Sues Russian Media Watchdog Over Disputed Content

1 minute ago
 Spain's Pedro Sanchez, risk-taker with a flair for ..

Spain's Pedro Sanchez, risk-taker with a flair for political gambles

1 minute ago
 Shares of Major US Retailer Fall by 14% Amid LGBTQ ..

Shares of Major US Retailer Fall by 14% Amid LGBTQ+ Merchandise Scandal

1 minute ago
 11 healthcare establishments sealed on malpractice ..

11 healthcare establishments sealed on malpractices

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.