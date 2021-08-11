UrduPoint.com

Misperceptions, Scapegoating Must Be Avoided To Counter Designs Of Spoilers: COAS

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 48 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 08:13 PM

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Wednesday emphasised that misperceptions and scapegoating must be avoided to counter designs of spoilers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Wednesday emphasised that misperceptions and scapegoating must be avoided to counter designs of spoilers.

The COAS addressed the two-day 242nd Corps Commanders' Conference, chaired by him at General Headquarters (GHQ), said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

The Army Chief expressed satisfaction over stringent measures being taken for ensuring effective border control as part of the comprehensive Border Management Regime and asked for high level of vigil along the western Border.

Reinforcing Pakistan's vision for peace, connectivity and shared prosperity, the COAS said: "We have made every possible effort to facilitate Afghan Peace Process leading towards a negotiated settlement with utmost sincerity and will continue to do so." "Being a collective responsibility, all stakeholders have to play their part positively for enduring peace in Afghanistan which is pivotal for stability in the region," he added.

During the Corps Commanders' Conference, the participants took comprehensive review of global, regional and domestic security environment.

The Forum was given a detailed briefing on evolving situation along Pak-Afghan International Border, its implications on Pakistan's Internal Security, particularly in the western zone, and measures being taken to tackle emerging challenges.

Taking holistic view of the multifarious security challenges faced by Pakistan in various domains in the evolving milieu, the Forum underscored the need for adopting whole of nation approach.

The COAS commended formations for maintaining high standards of operational readiness and providing sustained support to civil administration during ongoing national efforts against Covid-19, monsoon and National Polio Drive.

