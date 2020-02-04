Miss England to visit Pakistan next month

(@FahadShabbir)

Miss England Bhasha Mukherjee, who grabbed headlines last August after winning the pageant, has revealed her plans to visit Pakistan next month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Miss England Bhasha Mukherjee, who grabbed headlines last August after winning the pageant, has revealed her plans to visit Pakistan next month.

The 24-year-old Indian-origin doctor, from Derby, saud, "It has been declared a really safe place to visit," adding that she has been looking to visit Pakistan for years.

Mukherjee pointed out that Prince William and his wife Kate had recently visited the country and it was safe to visit.

"I am going to Pakistan not only as Miss England, but also as a doctor. It's a medical tour. I am going with a team of doctors and surgeons," Mukherjee said.

She called it a learning opportunity and said she is very exited to visit Pakistan, Khaleej Times reported.

When Mukherjee was crowned Miss England, Daily Mail had reported that she holds two different medical degrees, has an IQ of 146, making her officially a 'genius' and is fluent in five languages. She was due to start her new job as a junior doctor in a hospital in Boston, Lincolnshire, just hours after the Miss England final ended.

While speaking on security situation in Pakistan, the UK government said in a statement last month: "In recent years, the security situation in Pakistan has improved considerably following action by the Pakistan government and security forces."