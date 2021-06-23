UrduPoint.com
Missed Constable Found Dead From Canal

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 02:25 PM

Missed constable found dead from canal

A body was from canal near Kashmir Bridge here on Wednesday in Mansoorabad police limits

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :A body was from canal near Kashmir Bridge here on Wednesday in Mansoorabad police limits .

According to police, Shahid Imran, a police constable was missing from the last three days.

Some passersby spotted a body floating in canal near Kashmir bridge and informed concerned police.

On getting information,Rescue-1122 teams also reached and fished out the body.

Marks of torture were found on the face of the body, police said.

Police took the body into custody and started an investigation.

