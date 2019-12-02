UrduPoint.com
Missed Revenue Target May Lead To Harsher Measures, Mini-budget

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 04:56 PM

Missed revenue target may lead to harsher measures, mini-budget

Senior Vice Chairman of the Businessmen Panel of FPCCI and former provincial minister, Mian Zahid Hussain on Monday said revenue target for the month of November has been missed which will lead to harsher tax collection drive and a mini-budget

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd December, 2019) Senior Vice Chairman of the Businessmen Panel of FPCCI and former provincial minister, Mian Zahid Hussain on Monday said revenue target for the month of November has been missed which will lead to harsher tax collection drive and a mini-budget.The masses and the business community is worried about the more harsh measures to boost collection which will leave many businesses reeling, he said.Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader that the continued hike in power tariff has emerged as a threat to economic activities while the recent reduction in petrol price by 25 paisa is insignificant.

The former minister noted that the collection for the month of Nov was Rs334 billion or 17 percent more as compared to the last year but it is Rs48 billion short of the target which has pushed the shortfall of ongoing fiscal to Rs211 billion.The July to November target was Rs1.830 trillion while collection remained Rs1.618 trillion.

The number of filers has increased by 1.6 million but the income tax collection was missed by Rs54 billion for which the date of filing returns has been extended.Collection under customs duty was missed by Rs76 billion, while the Sales Tax target was fixed at Rs754 billion while the collection remained Rs715 billion.

