Open Menu

Missing Baloch Students Case: IHC Expresses Dismay Over Absence Of Caretaker PM

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 19, 2024 | 12:33 PM

Missing Baloch Students Case: IHC expresses dismay over absence of caretaker PM

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani summons the PM, Secretaries defense and interior for Feb 28 in the case.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 19th, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday observed that the caretaker prime minister should be dismissed from his position due to his failure to address the issue of missing Baloch students.

The remarks came after Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar did not personally appear before the court for the second time concerning the case regarding the disappearance of Baloch students.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani was hearing the case against disappearance of Baloch students.

The judge remarked, “The Prime Minister's absence for the second time is noted. He was summoned because he holds responsibility for this matter,”.

The court observed that the secretary defense, the secretary interior, DG ISI and DG MI were the government officials.

“All these officers are answerable under the law,” remarked Justice Kayani.

Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan appeared before the court. The judge observed that 12 students were not produced yet to which the AGP said that there were eight students as per his knowledge.

The judge regretted that three successive governments could not do anything for the missing Baloch students.

The court summoned caretaker prime minister, Secretary defense, secretary interior and others, and adjourned further hearing till Feb 28.

Earlier, Justice Kayani had remarked that those responsible for enforced disappearances should face the death penalty.

He emphasized during the previous hearing that individuals involved in such disappearances should be sentenced to death twice.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Prime Minister Inter Services Intelligenc Islamabad High Court From Government Court

Recent Stories

Pak-Army, Saudi Royal Forces conduct joint militar ..

Pak-Army, Saudi Royal Forces conduct joint military exercise

6 minutes ago
 SC puts off hearing on plea against Feb 8 general ..

SC puts off hearing on plea against Feb 8 general elections due to non-appearanc ..

32 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 February 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 February 2024

4 hours ago
 PSL 9: Multan Sultans give186-run target to Karach ..

PSL 9: Multan Sultans give186-run target to Karachi Kings

17 hours ago
 PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators defeat Peshawar Zalmi by ..

PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators defeat Peshawar Zalmi by 16 runs

22 hours ago
PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Z ..

PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who ..

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024

1 day ago
 Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas fo ..

Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas for Sustainable Future

2 days ago
 Long winter for Morocco quake survivors

Long winter for Morocco quake survivors

2 days ago
 Husband killed wife in Firozka

Husband killed wife in Firozka

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan