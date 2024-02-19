Missing Baloch Students Case: IHC Expresses Dismay Over Absence Of Caretaker PM
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 19, 2024 | 12:33 PM
Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani summons the PM, Secretaries defense and interior for Feb 28 in the case.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 19th, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday observed that the caretaker prime minister should be dismissed from his position due to his failure to address the issue of missing Baloch students.
The remarks came after Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar did not personally appear before the court for the second time concerning the case regarding the disappearance of Baloch students.
Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani was hearing the case against disappearance of Baloch students.
The judge remarked, “The Prime Minister's absence for the second time is noted. He was summoned because he holds responsibility for this matter,”.
The court observed that the secretary defense, the secretary interior, DG ISI and DG MI were the government officials.
“All these officers are answerable under the law,” remarked Justice Kayani.
Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan appeared before the court. The judge observed that 12 students were not produced yet to which the AGP said that there were eight students as per his knowledge.
The judge regretted that three successive governments could not do anything for the missing Baloch students.
The court summoned caretaker prime minister, Secretary defense, secretary interior and others, and adjourned further hearing till Feb 28.
Earlier, Justice Kayani had remarked that those responsible for enforced disappearances should face the death penalty.
He emphasized during the previous hearing that individuals involved in such disappearances should be sentenced to death twice.
