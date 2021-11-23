UrduPoint.com

Missing Boy Found Dead In Faisalabad

A body of six-year-old boy was found dead at a village in Saddar police limits on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :A body of six-year-old boy was found dead at a village in Saddar police limits on Tuesday.

Police said that locals spotted a corpse lying in sugar cane fields near chak 649-G and informed concerned police.The team reached the spot and recovered the victim Husnain s/o Azeem.

Police shifted the body to a mortuary for autopsy,while further investigation was underway.

