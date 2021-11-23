Missing boy found dead in faisalabad

A six-year-old boy missing earlier was found dead in a village near here in Saddar police limits on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :A six-year-old boy missing earlier was found dead in a village near here in Saddar police limits on Tuesday.

Police said that locals spotted a corpse lying in the fields ,near chak 649-G, and informed concerned police.The team reached the spot and recovered the child identified as Husnain s/o Azeem.

Police shifted the body to mortuary for autopsy,while further investigation was underway.