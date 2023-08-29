Missing Boy Found Dead In Sewerage Channel
Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2023 | 03:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :The body of a missing boy was found from a sewerage channel in the area of Sandal Bar police station.
A police spokesman said that three-year-old Saqlain of Chak No 57-JB got missing while playing outside his house.
After a week, the body was found from a sewerage channel passingthrough the locality and his parents identified him from his clothes.
The police took the body into custody and started investigation, he added.