Missing boy found dead in sewerage channel

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :The body of a missing boy was found from a sewerage channel in the area of Sandal Bar police station.

A police spokesman said that three-year-old Saqlain of Chak No 57-JB got missing while playing outside his house.

After a week, the body was found from a sewerage channel passingthrough the locality and his parents identified him from his clothes.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation, he added.