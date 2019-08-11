Missing boy found killed in river Ravi

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) ::A teenaged boy who went missing the other day was found killed in River Ravi, in the precincts of Tandlianwala Sadar police station.

Police said on Sunday that Ghulam Fareed (18) of Chak No.610-GB went missing a couple of days ago. His parents searched him here and there but in vain.

They lodged a report of the incident to area police.

Some passers-by spotted the body of Fareed floating in the River Ravi and informed the police.

The police fished out the body and sent to THQ Hospital Tandlianwala for medico-legal report.

Apparently, the boy was severely tortured and later strangulated to death before throwing his body into the river.

Further investigation was underway.