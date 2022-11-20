Missing boy found slaughtered in fields; alleged killer arrested

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :A seven-year-old boy was found "slaughtered" in Fateh-Morr area in the limits of University Police Station five days after he went missing from his home.

The body of the child was found in nearby fields of sugarcane in the same area. The boy named Hasan son of Mir Khamad Mehsud Abdulai, a resident of Usman Ghani Town of Fateh-Morr area in Tehsil Paroa, had gone missing from his home on November 15,2022.

The family of the child kept searching for the missing boy and informed the University police after failing to trace him. The father of missing boy nominated his relative Kamil Mehsud son of Marwat Khan, resident of same area in abduction of his son.

The University police registered a case of abduction and started efforts to trace the child. After five days of the incident, the police found the body of missing boy with the help of local people.

Regional Police Officer Muhammad Saleem Khan and District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Shoaib took notice of the incident and formed teams led by SP Investigation Shabbir Hussain and DSP Paroa Circle Abid Iqbal for arresting the accused.

The police team arrested the alleged killer Kamil Mehsud, who is said to be close relative and neighbor of the slain boy. The police started further investigations.