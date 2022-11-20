UrduPoint.com

Missing Boy Found Slaughtered In Fields; Alleged Killer Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published November 20, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Missing boy found slaughtered in fields; alleged killer arrested

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :A seven-year-old boy was found "slaughtered" in Fateh-Morr area in the limits of University Police Station five days after he went missing from his home.

The body of the child was found in nearby fields of sugarcane in the same area. The boy named Hasan son of Mir Khamad Mehsud Abdulai, a resident of Usman Ghani Town of Fateh-Morr area in Tehsil Paroa, had gone missing from his home on November 15,2022.

The family of the child kept searching for the missing boy and informed the University police after failing to trace him. The father of missing boy nominated his relative Kamil Mehsud son of Marwat Khan, resident of same area in abduction of his son.

The University police registered a case of abduction and started efforts to trace the child. After five days of the incident, the police found the body of missing boy with the help of local people.

Regional Police Officer Muhammad Saleem Khan and District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Shoaib took notice of the incident and formed teams led by SP Investigation Shabbir Hussain and DSP Paroa Circle Abid Iqbal for arresting the accused.

The police team arrested the alleged killer Kamil Mehsud, who is said to be close relative and neighbor of the slain boy. The police started further investigations.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Same Circle Usman Ghani November Family From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th November 2022

9 hours ago
 Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

23 hours ago
 Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

1 day ago
 COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army ..

COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army Medical Corps

1 day ago
 Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.