Missing boy recovered

KASUR, Jun 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Chunian Police recovered a missing boy and reunited him to his family here on Monday.

Police said that Muhammad Saleem r/o Kot Umar Watto reported that his son Ali Hussain (11),seminary student, was kidnapped on May 31 by unidentified people.The team registered case,started search and safely recovered the child.

Police said the child got dejected from seminary studies and ran away from his house.