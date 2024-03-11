Missing Boy Recovered Safely
Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2024 | 01:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Saddar Jaranwala police recovered a missing boy safely after three days of his abduction.
Police said here on Monday that 14-year-old Sharafat alias Babo r/o Chak 108-GB was kidnapped under mysterious circumstances.
The police lodged a complaint and started investigation on scientific lines.
The police traced out whereabouts of the accused and after a successful raid recovered the teenager boy safely while the accused managed to escape.
The police handed over the boy to his parents,while further investigation was underway, he added.
