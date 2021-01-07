UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Missing Boy Reunited With Family, Accused Held

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 12:35 AM

Missing boy reunited with family, accused held

Sitiana police have recovered a missing minor boy and arrested the accused

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Sitiana police have recovered a missing minor boy and arrested the accused.

Police spokesman said on Wednesday that 8-year-old Haidar Sajid son of Shaukat Ali resident of Chak No.31-GB got missing while playing outside his house on December 29, 2020.

The police on complaint of his father registered a case and started investigation on scientific lines.

After a week, the police succeeded in tracing out whereabouts of missing boy Haidar Ali in Toba Tek Singh.

The police conducted a successful raid and recovered the missing boy safely.

The police also arrested the accused who was identified as Shabbir. The accused had carried the boy from a street outside his house on a motorcycle.

The police handed over the boy to his parents while further investigationwas underway, spokesman added.

Related Topics

Police Toba Tek Singh December 2020 From

Recent Stories

India trying to sabotage peace, CPEC, economic act ..

11 minutes ago

Sudan Signs Abraham Accords to Normalize Relations ..

11 minutes ago

Pak-Korea for enhancing cooperation in trade durin ..

11 minutes ago

Biden to Tap Former Supreme Court Nominee Merrick ..

3 minutes ago

EU Commission Receives Letter Calling for Vaccines ..

11 minutes ago

Football: Spanish Copa del Rey results

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.