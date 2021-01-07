Missing boy reunited with family, accused held

Sitiana police have recovered a missing minor boy and arrested the accused

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Sitiana police have recovered a missing minor boy and arrested the accused.

Police spokesman said on Wednesday that 8-year-old Haidar Sajid son of Shaukat Ali resident of Chak No.31-GB got missing while playing outside his house on December 29, 2020.

The police on complaint of his father registered a case and started investigation on scientific lines.

After a week, the police succeeded in tracing out whereabouts of missing boy Haidar Ali in Toba Tek Singh.

The police conducted a successful raid and recovered the missing boy safely.

The police also arrested the accused who was identified as Shabbir. The accused had carried the boy from a street outside his house on a motorcycle.

The police handed over the boy to his parents while further investigationwas underway, spokesman added.