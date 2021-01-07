Missing Boy Reunited With Family, Accused Held
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 12:35 AM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Sitiana police have recovered a missing minor boy and arrested the accused.
Police spokesman said on Wednesday that 8-year-old Haidar Sajid son of Shaukat Ali resident of Chak No.31-GB got missing while playing outside his house on December 29, 2020.
The police on complaint of his father registered a case and started investigation on scientific lines.
After a week, the police succeeded in tracing out whereabouts of missing boy Haidar Ali in Toba Tek Singh.
The police conducted a successful raid and recovered the missing boy safely.
The police also arrested the accused who was identified as Shabbir. The accused had carried the boy from a street outside his house on a motorcycle.
The police handed over the boy to his parents while further investigationwas underway, spokesman added.