Missing Boy Reunited With His Parents

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 05:12 PM

Missing boy reunited with his parents

Islamabad Industrial Area police on Wednesday reunited a boy with his family who went missing from its area, a police spokesman said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Islamabad Industrial Area police on Wednesday reunited a boy with his family who went missing from its area, a police spokesman said.

He said that Muhammad Yousaf resident of Nazakat Market lodged the report with Industrial Area police station that his son Muhammad Waqas (11) had been missing. He stated that his family members tried to trace him but in vain.

Following this complaint, Industrial Area police registered First Information Report (case no. 575) on November 12, 2019 under section 364-A PPC.

SP (Industrial-Area) Zubair Ahmed Shaikh constituted a special team which started the investigation, worked hard and succeeded to trace the missing boy Muhammad Waqas who deliberately left his home.

Later, police reunited him with his parents after completing the legal process who had appreciated the hard work of Islamabad police.

