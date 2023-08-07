Missing boy reunited with overjoyed parents

(@FahadShabbir)

Islamabad's Tarnol Police Station orchestrated a heartwarming reunion on Monday as a missing boy was joyously reunited with his parents, as confirmed by a police spokesperson

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Islamabad's Tarnol Police Station orchestrated a heartwarming reunion on Monday as a missing boy was joyously reunited with his parents, as confirmed by a police spokesperson.

According to details, a citizen submitted an application at Tarnol police station, stating his son namely Bilal Ahmed had been missing and could not be traced despite hectic efforts by family members.

Upon receiving the application, police registered a case and immediately started the investigation.

A police team used technical and human resources succeeded to trace the missing boy Bilal Ahmed and reunited him safely with his family.

The parents appreciated the police team's efforts and thanked the Islamabad Capital Police for immediate assistance.

DIG (Operations) Islamabad Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari said that the safety of lives and property of the citizens is our prime responsibility and no stone would be left unturned for the purpose.