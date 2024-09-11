Open Menu

Missing Boy Reunited With Parents

Faizan Hashmi Published September 11, 2024 | 08:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, Sabzi Mandi police station team reunited the missing boy with his parents.

An ICT Police Public Relation Officer said, a citizen submitted an application at Sabzi Mandi police station and stated that his son namely Sharif Khan had been missing and could not be traced despite hectic efforts by family members.

He said upon receiving the application the police team registered a case and immediately started the investigation.

The police team used technical and human resources and succeeded to trace the missing boy Sharif Khan and reunited him safely with his family, he said.

The parents appreciated the police team’s efforts and thanked the Islamabad Capital Police for immediate assistance, he added.

Citizens are urged to dial the emergency helpline “Pucar-15" or report via the "ICT-15 app"

