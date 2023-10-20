Missing boy reunites with his family

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) The Islamabad Capital Police, Khanna Police Station team has reunited a missing boy with his parents on application from a citizen.

According to the spokesman of Islamabad Police, he said the Khanna Police Station team has received an application from a citizen in which he stated that his son namely Muhammad Asim had been missing and could not be traced despite the family's intense efforts.

He said that upon receiving the application Khanna Police teams used technical and human resources and successfully traced the missing boy and reunited him safely with his family.

The spokesman said the parents appreciated the police team's efforts and thanked the Islamabad Capital Police for immediate assistance.

Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO), Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan said that the safety of lives and property of the citizens is our prime responsibility and no stone would be unturned to secure the Federal capital.