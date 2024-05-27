ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) The Islamabad Wildlife Management board (IWMB), Capital Police along-with civic agencies and Rescue 1122 recovered the body of young boy Taha who went missing on Saturday at Trail-5 of the Margalla Hills National Park.

According to the IWMB spokesperson, a fifteen-member team of the IWMB resumed the search operation at 0400 hours in the morning.

During the operation, the body of the young man was found in a ditch on Trail-5. Apart from other team members, two climbers also participated in the operation. The IWMB reported the dead body to the local police and helped them in identifying the incident site.

He added that the boy perished at a difficult to approach terrain that took hours to reach the location to recover the body. The IWMB, local police, Capital Development Authority, Metropolitan Corporation (MCI) and Rescue 1122 personnel were involved in the relief activities.

The officers of the IWMB remained in contact with the family members of the deceased youth. Meanwhile, the body of the youth named Taha was handed over to the police for post-mortem whereas the rescue operation continued for fourteen hours. The IWMB spokesperson informed that Trail-5 remained closed for tourists on Monday.