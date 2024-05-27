Missing Boy Taha's Body Recovered From Trail-5
Sumaira FH Published May 27, 2024 | 07:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) The Islamabad Wildlife Management board (IWMB), Capital Police along-with civic agencies and Rescue 1122 recovered the body of young boy Taha who went missing on Saturday at Trail-5 of the Margalla Hills National Park.
According to the IWMB spokesperson, a fifteen-member team of the IWMB resumed the search operation at 0400 hours in the morning.
During the operation, the body of the young man was found in a ditch on Trail-5. Apart from other team members, two climbers also participated in the operation. The IWMB reported the dead body to the local police and helped them in identifying the incident site.
He added that the boy perished at a difficult to approach terrain that took hours to reach the location to recover the body. The IWMB, local police, Capital Development Authority, Metropolitan Corporation (MCI) and Rescue 1122 personnel were involved in the relief activities.
The officers of the IWMB remained in contact with the family members of the deceased youth. Meanwhile, the body of the youth named Taha was handed over to the police for post-mortem whereas the rescue operation continued for fourteen hours. The IWMB spokesperson informed that Trail-5 remained closed for tourists on Monday.
Recent Stories
Federal, KP govts agree to jointly work to overcome power losses
Govt announces public holiday for Youm-e-Takbeer on May 28
PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to kick off tomorrow
The Game-Changer: 5 compelling reasons to embrace gaming phones
PMD forecasts thunderstorm, rain amid scorching heatwave
Security forces kill 23 terrorists in KPK
Babar Azam overtakes Rohit Sharma in T20I runs
Seven desks established under SIFC to attract foreign
PML-N calls meeting to decide matter of President election
Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsius today
Muqam lauds IOM services for Afghan refugees in Pakistan
PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Palestine
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Afforestation, reduction of greenhouse gas emission vital to reduce glaciers melting12 minutes ago
-
Twin brothers arrested for strangling sister in Jabri Mansehra12 minutes ago
-
Federal, KP govts agree to jointly work to overcome power losses19 minutes ago
-
Livestock Deptt directed to take all possible measures to control spread of diseases22 minutes ago
-
Govt announces public holiday for Youm-e-Takbeer on May 2828 minutes ago
-
Wafaqi Mohtsib to hold "Khuli Katcheries " in Rwp, surrounding areas32 minutes ago
-
Education to be promoted through national, regional languages: Anthony Naveed32 minutes ago
-
Radio Pakistan to broadcast new national song on Youm-e-Takbeer32 minutes ago
-
Youth dies in road accident32 minutes ago
-
ISSI hosts young “Azadi Fellows” from IRCRA42 minutes ago
-
Sindh Ombudsman announces new measures for public complaints management42 minutes ago
-
KP, Federal gov't agree to cooperate for eliminating load shedding, reducing electricity line losses ..42 minutes ago