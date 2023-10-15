Missing boy united with family

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) The Lost and Found Centre of the Punjab Safe Cities Authority reunited an 8-year-old boy with his family.

As per details, the boy named Abdul Rehman was missing from the area of Kot Lakhpat. The father of the missing boy reported at 15 Helpline.

On the other hand, the Lost and Found Center received a call from Mughal Pura of found boy on 15.

After comparing both calls, the Center confirmed that the boy and handed it over to his family with the help of the relevant Police station. ASP Sidra said that Safe City Lost and Found Center is continuing its efforts to find missing persons. Citizens should report any missing persons immediately at the 15 helpline.