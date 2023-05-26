FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :The mutilated body of a missing boy was recovered from bamboo trees in Chak Jhumra, on Friday.

The police said the minor was killed by a motorcycle mechanic after committing unnatural offence with him.

A police spokesman said that 10-year-old boy Akram, a resident of Chak No 45-JB, was employed at a motorcycle mechanic's shop situated at Beeranwala Bungalow. However, he went missing from there a couple of days ago. The Sahianwala police started investigation after registration of a complaint, and took the motorcycle mechanic, Umar Farooq of Chak No 112-JB, into custody over suspension. During interrogation, the accused confessed to his crime. On his pointation, the police recovered the mutilated body and shifted it to mortuary for postmortem, he added.