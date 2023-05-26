UrduPoint.com

Missing Boy's Mutilated Body Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Missing boy's mutilated body recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :The mutilated body of a missing boy was recovered from bamboo trees in Chak Jhumra, on Friday.

The police said the minor was killed by a motorcycle mechanic after committing unnatural offence with him.

  A police spokesman said that 10-year-old boy Akram, a resident of Chak No 45-JB, was employed at a motorcycle mechanic's shop situated at Beeranwala Bungalow. However, he went missing from there a couple of days ago.  The Sahianwala police started investigation after registration of a complaint, and took the motorcycle mechanic, Umar Farooq of Chak No 112-JB, into custody over suspension.  During interrogation, the accused confessed to his crime. On his pointation, the police recovered the mutilated body and shifted it to mortuary for postmortem, he added.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

Aamir Khan to wed Fatima Sana Sheikh soon, claims ..

Aamir Khan to wed Fatima Sana Sheikh soon, claims KRK

7 minutes ago
 Finance Minister, US Envoy exchange views on matte ..

Finance Minister, US Envoy exchange views on matters of mutual interest

27 minutes ago
 OPPO Announces KakÃ¡ as Global Brand Ambassador fo ..

OPPO Announces KakÃ¡ as Global Brand Ambassador for its UEFA Champions League Pa ..

31 minutes ago
 Emirati Engineer named UAE Liaison on behalf of CO ..

Emirati Engineer named UAE Liaison on behalf of COP28 Presidency at United Natio ..

49 minutes ago
 International credit rating agency Fitch affirms R ..

International credit rating agency Fitch affirms Ras Al Khaimahâ€™s &#039;A&#039 ..

3 hours ago
 Maleeka Bokhari's PTI exit sparks online buzz

Maleeka Bokhari's PTI exit sparks online buzz

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.