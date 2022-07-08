Missing child handed over to parents

Police found the missing child in Qasimabad and handed over to his parents on Friday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :Police found the missing child in Qasimabad and handed over to his parents on Friday.

According to the spokesman, Naseem Nagar police found a missing child Abbas s/o Koro Khan Lashari, who was taken into custody and then handed over to his parents after completing legal formalities.

The parents said that they had shifted from Kashmore to Hyderabad a few days ago and their child had lost his way as soon as he left home to bring some food items.

They thanked SSP Amjad Ahmed Sheikh and Naseem Nagar police post In-charge for finding the child.