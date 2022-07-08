UrduPoint.com

Missing Child Handed Over To Parents

Muhammad Irfan Published July 08, 2022 | 08:23 PM

Missing child handed over to parents

Police found the missing child in Qasimabad and handed over to his parents on Friday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :Police found the missing child in Qasimabad and handed over to his parents on Friday.

According to the spokesman, Naseem Nagar police found a missing child Abbas s/o Koro Khan Lashari, who was taken into custody and then handed over to his parents after completing legal formalities.

The parents said that they had shifted from Kashmore to Hyderabad a few days ago and their child had lost his way as soon as he left home to bring some food items.

They thanked SSP Amjad Ahmed Sheikh and Naseem Nagar police post In-charge for finding the child.

Related Topics

Police Hyderabad Kashmore Qasimabad Post From

Recent Stories

G7 Plan to Boycott Russia at G20 Failed - Russian ..

G7 Plan to Boycott Russia at G20 Failed - Russian Foreign Ministry

58 seconds ago
 EU, Vilnius Say Kaliningrad Transit Issue Will Be ..

EU, Vilnius Say Kaliningrad Transit Issue Will Be Solved Soon - Moscow

59 seconds ago
 KP police distributes Rs40mln among heirs of marty ..

KP police distributes Rs40mln among heirs of martyred personnel

1 minute ago
 Rain wind-thundershower likely to persist in vario ..

Rain wind-thundershower likely to persist in various parts of country: PMD

3 minutes ago
 Provincial Minister visits city to review rain sit ..

Provincial Minister visits city to review rain situation

3 minutes ago
 Domestic, international flights to be increased fo ..

Domestic, international flights to be increased for Multan, Khawaja Saad

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.