Missing Child Re-united With Family From Lahore

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 21, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Missing child re-united with family from Lahore

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Police of Sher Sultan Station re-united the missing child after tracing his parents from Lahore.

Station House Officer (SHO) of the police station, Sultan Nasir Abbasi reported to have contacted a lost

child, Bisharat Ali in its jurisdiction.

The child, below ten, was staying in Sher Sultan after getting disconnected

from his parents for about fifteen days.

SHO Nasir Abbasi succeeded in approaching the parents through the address given by the child after meeting up at the police station.

The father Tanveer Ahmad rushed to the police station here along with his brother from Lahore.

