Missing Child Reunited With Family After Two Years

Umer Jamshaid Published February 19, 2025 | 06:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) The Child Protection Welfare Bureau (CPWB) finally traced parents of a missing child and reunited him after the directions issued by the Commissioner Maryam Khan.

The child Amir Hamza, resident of Harbanspura, Lahore who was missing from home for the last two years and presently he was residing at the bureau for the last 10 months was handed over to the parents here on Wednesday.

The commissioner was present on the occasion. Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Nadeem Nasir and Additional Commissioner Coordinator Aamir Raza were also present. The commissioner also gave gifts to the child and advised the parents to pay special attention on the education and training of the child.

The child’s parents expressed their gratitude to Commissioner Maryam Khan.

