Missing Child Reunited With Family After Two Years
Umer Jamshaid Published February 19, 2025 | 06:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) The Child Protection Welfare Bureau (CPWB) finally traced parents of a missing child and reunited him after the directions issued by the Commissioner Maryam Khan.
The child Amir Hamza, resident of Harbanspura, Lahore who was missing from home for the last two years and presently he was residing at the bureau for the last 10 months was handed over to the parents here on Wednesday.
The commissioner was present on the occasion. Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Nadeem Nasir and Additional Commissioner Coordinator Aamir Raza were also present. The commissioner also gave gifts to the child and advised the parents to pay special attention on the education and training of the child.
The child’s parents expressed their gratitude to Commissioner Maryam Khan.
Recent Stories
PITB Launches Registration for New 'SheWins' Batch to Empower Women with Digital ..
PITB launches registration for new 'SheWins' batch to empower women with digital ..
LHC nullifies removal of NADRA chairman
Gold price increases by Rs3,800 per tola in Pakistan
Nawaz Sharif criticizes political group, calls for stability, development
Man who raped his own 12-year old niece sentenced to life imprisonment
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PAF’s aerial display captivates spectators before s ..
Tickets for 2025 Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix go on sale
Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment highlights importance of cooperation ..
Brazil strengthens presence at IDEX 2025 with 11 defence firms
UAE supports establishment of centres for foster families, orphanages in Ukraine ..
COAS in UK to attend 7th Regional Stabilization Conference
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Larkana Police locates & reunites a 4-year-old missing girl with her family6 minutes ago
-
Missing child reunited with family after two years6 minutes ago
-
Two robbers arrested6 minutes ago
-
PITB launches registration for new 'SheWins' batch16 minutes ago
-
27 shops sealed, 10 demolished in anti-encroachment operation16 minutes ago
-
LDA seals another 100 properties16 minutes ago
-
DC orders enforcement of 'One-dish policy'16 minutes ago
-
IFA, Impact Research Int'l take bold steps to cut salt intake, promote healthier eating16 minutes ago
-
Power supply disruption in multiple areas due to technical fault at 132 KV grid station: IESCO16 minutes ago
-
1,565 drug-traffickers arrested in 2025 so far26 minutes ago
-
Cop on polio duty martyred in Bajaur26 minutes ago
-
Sukkur IBA university wraps up annual Sports Gala Week26 minutes ago