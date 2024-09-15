Missing child reunited with his family

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police Sabzi Mandi police station team reunited the missing child with his family.

According an ICT public relation officer, the Sabzi Mandi police station team received a report from a citizen Muhammad Asghir in which he stated that his son namely Asim had been missing and could not be traced despite hectic efforts by family members.

Upon receiving the report, the Sabzi Mandi police station team used technical and human resources and successfully traced the missing child and reunited him safely with his family, he said.

The family appreciated the police team's efforts for immediate assistance, he added. Citizens are urged to dial the emergency helpline “Pucar-15" or report via the "ICT-15 app" regarding any suspicious person or activity.