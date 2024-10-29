Missing child reunited with his family

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, Bhara Kahu police station team reunited a missing boy with his parents on Tuesday.

A public relations officer told APP that a citizen, Salim Khan, submitted a report at Bhara Kahu police station, stating that his son, Tariq Shah, had been missing from Biji Dan Kot Hathial, Bhara Kahu, and could not be traced despite hectic efforts by family members.

He said Upon receiving the application, the police team registered a case and immediately started the investigation.

Under the direction of SHO Bhara Kahu, the police team employed all their skills, utilizing both technical and human resources to locate the missing boy, Tariq Shah, and successfully reunited him safely with his family.

The public relations officer emphasized that children are a valuable asset to society and urged parents to exercise greater care in ensuring their safety.

The parents appreciated the police team’s efforts, especially the SHO, and thanked the Islamabad Capital Police for their immediate assistance. Citizens are urged to dial the emergency helpline “Pucar-15” or report via the “ICT-15 app.”

