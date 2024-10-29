Open Menu

Missing Child Reunited With His Family

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 29, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Missing child reunited with his family

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, Bhara Kahu police station team reunited a missing boy with his parents on Tuesday.

A public relations officer told APP that a citizen, Salim Khan, submitted a report at Bhara Kahu police station, stating that his son, Tariq Shah, had been missing from Biji Dan Kot Hathial, Bhara Kahu, and could not be traced despite hectic efforts by family members.

He said Upon receiving the application, the police team registered a case and immediately started the investigation.

Under the direction of SHO Bhara Kahu, the police team employed all their skills, utilizing both technical and human resources to locate the missing boy, Tariq Shah, and successfully reunited him safely with his family.

The public relations officer emphasized that children are a valuable asset to society and urged parents to exercise greater care in ensuring their safety.

The parents appreciated the police team’s efforts, especially the SHO, and thanked the Islamabad Capital Police for their immediate assistance. Citizens are urged to dial the emergency helpline “Pucar-15” or report via the “ICT-15 app.”

/APP-rzr-mkz

/395

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Police Station Family All From

Recent Stories

Hezbollah appoints Naim Qassem as its new head

Hezbollah appoints Naim Qassem as its new head

3 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 October 2024

2 hours ago
 'I'm single now,': Arjun Kapoor confirms split wit ..

'I'm single now,': Arjun Kapoor confirms split with Malaika

2 hours ago
 Fakhar Zaman parts ways with player agent

Fakhar Zaman parts ways with player agent

3 hours ago
 Petroleum prices expected to drop in Pakistan from ..

Petroleum prices expected to drop in Pakistan from Nov 1

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 October 2024

5 hours ago
No immediate constitutional amendments under consi ..

No immediate constitutional amendments under consideration: Dr Shezra

15 hours ago
 Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice t ..

Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Rana Ihsan

15 hours ago
 Lahore Youth Festival trials continue in Punjab St ..

Lahore Youth Festival trials continue in Punjab Stadium, Alhamra Cultural Comple ..

15 hours ago
 957 arrested, 1,245 cases registered over smog-rel ..

957 arrested, 1,245 cases registered over smog-related incidents this year

15 hours ago
 Multi-Sectoral Action Plan made more effective for ..

Multi-Sectoral Action Plan made more effective for smog control

15 hours ago
 Death sentence awarded to four cops

Death sentence awarded to four cops

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan