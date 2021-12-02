UrduPoint.com

Missing Children Handed Over To Their Families

Thu 02nd December 2021

Missing children handed over to their families

Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) handed over two kids Shakir Anwar and Fatiq Shah to their families

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) handed over two kids Shakir Anwar and Fatiq Shah to their families.

According to spokesperson for CP&WB here on Thursday, the 8 to 10 years old kids stayed in the child protection and welfare bureau hostel for one year where they were properly taken care of by the management.

Meanwhile, the family tracing section of CP&WB searched for their families in Karachi with the cooperation of Roshni Helpline Karachi and handed over to their family members.

