Missing children recovered from Athara Hazari

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) ::Two missing children were recovered from Athara Hazari after two days and handed over to their mother.

A police spokesman on Sunday said Sohaib 8, and his brother Haseeb 6, had been missing from Chak No 203-RB Malik Pur for purchasing something from a shop two days ago.

The police registered a case and started investigation for their recovery.

Meantime, a police team, on a tip-off, reached Athara Hazari and recovered the children from a house.