Missing Children Recovered From Athara Hazari
Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 03:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) ::Two missing children were recovered from Athara Hazari after two days and handed over to their mother.
A police spokesman on Sunday said Sohaib 8, and his brother Haseeb 6, had been missing from Chak No 203-RB Malik Pur for purchasing something from a shop two days ago.
The police registered a case and started investigation for their recovery.
Meantime, a police team, on a tip-off, reached Athara Hazari and recovered the children from a house.