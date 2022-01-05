UrduPoint.com

Missing Chinese Wife Reunited With Her Husband

Sumaira FH Published January 05, 2022 | 06:08 PM

Missing Chinese wife reunited with her husband

The Rawalpindi Police have reunited Missing Chinese wife reunited with her husband went missing in the jurisdiction of Rawat Police Station here on Wednesday, informed the Police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi Police have reunited Missing Chinese wife reunited with her husband went missing in the jurisdiction of Rawat Police Station here on Wednesday, informed the Police spokesman.

The Chinese citizen Mr Wang made a call at Rescue 15 to report about his wife who got missing during shopping in the market.

It is to be mentioned that the police team was unable to understand the language of Chinese citizen; however, police officials rushed to the complainant's house for immediate help.

The Rawat police successfully traced the missing wife of Chinese citizen who thanked Rawalpindi police for its prompt response and help.

City Police Officer (CPO) Sajid Kayani appreciated the performance of police team. On the occasion, he said the Rawalpindi police was playing an imperative role in eliminating crime and taking part in resolving social issues on humanitarian grounds.

More Stories From Pakistan

