Missing Climbers Search Meeting Will Hold On Feb 17

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 09:53 PM

Missing climbers search meeting will hold on Feb 17

A high-level (Apex Committee) meeting on the search for missing climbers will be held in Gilgit on February 17

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :A high-level (Apex Committee) meeting on the search for missing climbers will be held in Gilgit on February 17. The announcement was made on Monday from official twitter account handle of missing climber Muhammad Ali Sadpara.

The social media account said that the government of Pakistan and other stakeholders are still trying their best to find the missing climbers. The tweet also said that any statement that is made ahead of time should be avoided. The tweet urges the public not to listen to the fake news that bothers us all.

