Missing Couple’s Bodies Recovered From Deep Well After Challenging Rescue Operation
November 09, 2024
HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) After a significant operation two dead bodies of missing couple on Saturday recovered from a deep well in Malkaan, a village near Havelian, Abbottabad.
The depth of the well has posed serious challenges for police and rescue teams, who have been on-site for several hours.
According to police, a missing persons report was filed eight months ago, the recovered bodies were identified as Syed Aman Ali Shah and Jaweria Bibi, who were aged between 54 and 75 years.
SP Investigation Muhammad Ishtiaq stated that the exact cause of death will only be confirmed following a post-mortem examination.
Earlier, Rescue 1122 after a four-hour-long recovery operation and extensive efforts successfully recovered both bodies from the deep well.
District Emergency Officer Arif Khattak supervised the operation, ensuring all safety protocols were followed. The bodies will now be transferred to a local hospital under police supervision for further investigation.
