Missing Deputy Superintendent Of Adiala Jail Muhammad Akram Returns Home
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 30, 2024 | 01:06 PM
Muhammad Akram was accused of allegedly facilitating the founder chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 30th, 2024) Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muhammad Akram, who had been missing since the night of August 13-14, returned home on Monday (today).
Muhammad Akram was accused of allegedly facilitating the founder chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan.
A few days ago, Assistant Nazeem Shah from the DIG Prisons office also returned home, having gone missing alongside Mohammad Akram. Former Deputy Superintendent Zafar Ghauri, who also went missing with them, had already returned home on August 17.
Earlier, during a hearing at the Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench, the Additional Attorney General informed the court that Deputy Superintendent Mohammad Akram was not in the custody of the ISI or MI.
The Ministry of Defence also submitted a written statement to the court.
Later, during the hearing of the case, the Chief Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi sought a 14-day extension to recover Deputy Superintendent Muhammad Akram.
Muhammad Akram's disappearance case is scheduled for hearing at the Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench on Monday (today).
The reports suggested that although Akram returned home on September 25, his family did not inform anyone about his return.
Recent Stories
This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check latest details
What is Hezbollah and how powerful is it?
SC postpones hearing on Article 63-A review appeals due to Justice Muneeb's abse ..
SC nullifies LHC’s single bench decision on Punjab Election Tribunals
Azma Bukhari calls for social media monitoring
Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik arrives in Islamabad
Railways offer 50% concession for disabled persons
PakVEng Test series: Tickets go on sale today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 September 2024
FBR likely to extend income tax returns deadline
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 202 ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man shot dead,nephew injured over old enmity:28 seconds ago
-
Aged man dies in Wadh firing11 minutes ago
-
2 dacoits killed, 4 police officers injured in police encounter11 minutes ago
-
This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check latest details12 minutes ago
-
Man died, two injured in road accident21 minutes ago
-
SC postpones hearing on Article 63-A review appeals due to Justice Muneeb's absence29 minutes ago
-
DFP urges international intervention to prevent bloodshed in IIOJK30 minutes ago
-
Three from Bajaur die in Lower Kohistan accident31 minutes ago
-
BEOE issues show cause notices to around 40 technical trade centers involved in fraud with people31 minutes ago
-
SC nullifies LHC’s single bench decision on Punjab Election Tribunals36 minutes ago
-
Transparent distribution of BISP’s quarterly installment underway:40 minutes ago
-
Omar holds BJP responsible for volatile situation in IIOJK40 minutes ago