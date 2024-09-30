Open Menu

Missing Deputy Superintendent Of Adiala Jail Muhammad Akram Returns Home

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 30, 2024 | 01:06 PM

Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muhammad Akram returns home

Muhammad Akram was accused of allegedly facilitating the founder chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 30th, 2024) Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muhammad Akram, who had been missing since the night of August 13-14, returned home on Monday (today).

Muhammad Akram was accused of allegedly facilitating the founder chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan.

A few days ago, Assistant Nazeem Shah from the DIG Prisons office also returned home, having gone missing alongside Mohammad Akram. Former Deputy Superintendent Zafar Ghauri, who also went missing with them, had already returned home on August 17.

Earlier, during a hearing at the Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench, the Additional Attorney General informed the court that Deputy Superintendent Mohammad Akram was not in the custody of the ISI or MI.

The Ministry of Defence also submitted a written statement to the court.

Later, during the hearing of the case, the Chief Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi sought a 14-day extension to recover Deputy Superintendent Muhammad Akram.

Muhammad Akram's disappearance case is scheduled for hearing at the Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench on Monday (today).

The reports suggested that although Akram returned home on September 25, his family did not inform anyone about his return.

