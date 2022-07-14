UrduPoint.com

Missing Drug Addict Youth Reunited With Family

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 14, 2022 | 06:39 PM

A missing drug addict hailing from district Mandi Bahawuddin, Punjab here on Thursday reunited with family during a ceremony held here at office of the Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud

According to details, the teams of district administration during Clean Peshawar drive found the drug addict named Shahid Mehmood and sent him to Al-Khidmat Rehabilitation Center for treatment last month.

After rehabilitating the mental health of the drug addict, his brother was contacted by Commissioner Peshawar to meet him. He expressed gratitude to Commissioner Peshawar and said that his brother had been missing for the last four years while his 76-year-old mother was anxiously waiting for her son.

The Commissioner allowed the recovered Shahid Mehmood to meet with his mother for one day.

