Missing facilities to be constructed in schools with Rs 110 million

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Missing facilities are being constructed in the schools of the district with a cost of Rs 110.3 million.

According to Chief Executive Officer, District Education Authority Bahawalpur, Zahoor Chohan, libraries and furniture of four schools of Bahawalpur district are being upgraded besides provision of new books under "Parhao Program" with a cost of Rs 2 million.

These schools include Government Technical High school Bahawalpur, Government Girls Higher Secondary School Model Town-A Bahawalpur, Government Abbasia Boys Higher Secondary School Bahawalpur and Government Girls Model High School Ahmadpur East.

He said that furniture and ECE kits were being provided to nine schools with a cost of Rs 2.7 million for the promotion of early childhood education.

He said that all the high schools of Bahawalpur district were equipped with latest computer labs while labs of six schools were being upgraded with a cost of Rs 12 million.

He told that construction of 263 additional classrooms was near completion at 150 schools while construction of boundary walls around 19 schools was underway with a cost of Rs 14 million.