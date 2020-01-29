UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Missing Facilities To Be Constructed In Schools With Rs 110 Million

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 08:03 PM

Missing facilities to be constructed in schools with Rs 110 million

Missing facilities are being constructed in the schools of the district with a cost of Rs 110.3 million

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Missing facilities are being constructed in the schools of the district with a cost of Rs 110.3 million.

According to Chief Executive Officer, District Education Authority Bahawalpur, Zahoor Chohan, libraries and furniture of four schools of Bahawalpur district are being upgraded besides provision of new books under "Parhao Program" with a cost of Rs 2 million.

These schools include Government Technical High school Bahawalpur, Government Girls Higher Secondary School Model Town-A Bahawalpur, Government Abbasia Boys Higher Secondary School Bahawalpur and Government Girls Model High School Ahmadpur East.

He said that furniture and ECE kits were being provided to nine schools with a cost of Rs 2.7 million for the promotion of early childhood education.

He said that all the high schools of Bahawalpur district were equipped with latest computer labs while labs of six schools were being upgraded with a cost of Rs 12 million.

He told that construction of 263 additional classrooms was near completion at 150 schools while construction of boundary walls around 19 schools was underway with a cost of Rs 14 million.

Related Topics

Education Bahawalpur Ahmadpur East All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Punjab Highway Patrol arrest 77 outlaws in last we ..

7 minutes ago

Cold, dry weather forecast for city Multan

7 minutes ago

UET organizes 1st Int'l conference on Mechanical E ..

7 minutes ago

Total of 58.5 Bcm of Gas Transported Via Nord Stre ..

7 minutes ago

FIA Gujranwala SI among three shot at, injured

12 minutes ago

Commissioner Nasirabad for redressal of public com ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.