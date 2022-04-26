UrduPoint.com

Missing Girl Dua Found From Pakpattan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 26, 2022 | 12:05 PM

Dua has recorded a video message, saying that she not been kidnapped by anyone, she left home with her free will and got married with Zaheer Ahmed.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 26th,2022) Dua Zehra who mysteriously went missing a week ago from Karachi was found in Pakpattan with her husband, the sources said on Tuesday.

Dua also recorded a video message, making it clear that she was not kidnapped rather she left home with her free will and married Zaheer Ahmed.

She also stated that her family was forcing her to marry someone else, she was 18 years old and got married with Zaheer Ahmed with her free will.

The sources said that the couple was staying at Zaheer's uncle's home.

A marriage certificate of Dua Zahra surfaced on social media which Lahore police said they had recieved from Karachi police.

The police conducted raids at the given address but Zaheer was not there.

The police said that the couple had moved a harassment petition to a sessions court while Dua recorded her statement a week ago on April 19.

She also submitted an affidavit in favour of her husband on April 17.

The couple is likely to record their statement to the police soon.

Earlier, the parents of the girl had denied marriage reports and said that Nikahnama was fake. They asked the police authorities to bring her back home.

