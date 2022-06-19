Missing girl found dead after eight days, says police

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :A ten-year old missing girl found dead after eight days in premises of Model Town police station on Sunday.

According to police sources, Shahnaz Begum w/o Nazir Ahmed resident of Street No.

7 Muhallah Iqbal Nagar Multan road reported police on June 13 that her fifth class daughter Mafia Shahzadi (10) went to buy something from the nearby shop in the street but didn't returned till night.

She alleged that the unknown outlaws had abducted her daughter.

The police registered the case under section 363 PPC against the unknown accused.

On Sunday morning, the Rescue 1122 officials along with police recovered dead body of the missing girl from a dry water channel near Chak No. 5151/EB.