Missing girl found dead in under-construction house

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) A 7-year girl gone missing on Sunday was found dead in an under-construction house in the jurisdiction of Mandra, Khan Police Station on Monday.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the Mandra Police was informed at 9:15 p.m. yesterday about the missing of the girl.

The police along with the family immediately launched a search for the girl. However, the girl’s body was found in the under-construction house on Monday morning which was shifted to the hospital for post-mortem.

The Assistant Superintendent of Police Gujar Khan reached the spot to supervise the police, which collected evidence from the scene.

The spokesman said the cause of death would be determined in the light of the post-mortem report. Investigations were being conducted from all angles and the facts of the incident would be brought to the fore, he added

Meanwhile, City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani has taken notice on the incident and sought a report from the ASP Gujar Khan.

He also ordered immediate investigation of the incident and arrest of the accused involved.