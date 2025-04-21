Open Menu

Missing Girl Found Dead In Under-construction House

Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2025 | 02:10 PM

Missing girl found dead in under-construction house

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) A 7-year girl gone missing on Sunday was found dead in an under-construction house in the jurisdiction of Mandra, Khan Police Station on Monday.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the Mandra Police was informed at 9:15 p.m. yesterday about the missing of the girl.

The police along with the family immediately launched a search for the girl. However, the girl’s body was found in the under-construction house on Monday morning which was shifted to the hospital for post-mortem.

The Assistant Superintendent of Police Gujar Khan reached the spot to supervise the police, which collected evidence from the scene.

The spokesman said the cause of death would be determined in the light of the post-mortem report. Investigations were being conducted from all angles and the facts of the incident would be brought to the fore, he added

Meanwhile, City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani has taken notice on the incident and sought a report from the ASP Gujar Khan.

He also ordered immediate investigation of the incident and arrest of the accused involved.

Recent Stories

Ubaida Faiz leads ‘Her Legacy’ at UMT to champ ..

Ubaida Faiz leads ‘Her Legacy’ at UMT to champion women

13 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2025

5 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 10, Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad Uni ..

PSL 2025 Match 10, Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..

18 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025

1 day ago
ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Banglade ..

ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final

2 days ago
 PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs ..

PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans

2 days ago
 PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultan ..

PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..

2 days ago
 Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected ..

Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson

2 days ago
 Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, ..

Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..

2 days ago
 Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Ind ..

Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan