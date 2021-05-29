'Missing' girl handed over to parents

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The traffic police handed over a 'missing' girl to her parents on Saturday

A police spokesman said that traffic warden Tanveer was performing duty at Rajbah Road where he witnessed a 7-year-old girl.

He took the girl to his office at traffic sector-II, where the girl told that she forgot the address and route of her house. She told her name Amina daughter of Safdar.

The traffic police traced her family and handed her over to the parents.

City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry appreciated the efforts of traffic police and announced commendation letter for him.