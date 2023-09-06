Open Menu

Missing Girl Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Missing girl recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Police recovered a missing girl after her abduction in Millat Town police limts on Wednesday.

A police spokesman said eight-year-old Momina of Chak No 243-RB was a maid in a house at Gulshan-e-Madina from where she went missing.

On an application, Millat Town police started investigation and recovered the girl whereas the accused managed to escape from the scene.

The police handed over the girl to her mother while action against the accused was under way,the spokesman added.

