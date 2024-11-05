Missing Girl Reunited With Family
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 05, 2024 | 10:56 PM
Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, Sumbal police station team, successfully reunited a missing girl with her family on Tuesday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, Sumbal police station team, successfully reunited a missing girl with her family on Tuesday.
A public relations officer told APP that, the Sumbal police received an application from the girl’s father, who reported that his daughter had been missing and could not be traced despite extensive efforts by family members.
Upon receiving the report, Sumbal police team utilized both technical and human resources to locate the missing girl. Their efforts proved successful, and she was safely reunited with her family.
The family expressed their gratitude to the police team for their dedication and immediate assistance in the case.
Citizens are urged to contact the emergency helpline “Pucar-15” to report any suspicious individuals or activities.
