Missing Girl Reunited With Father
Muhammad Irfan Published December 21, 2024 | 04:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) Police reunited a missing girl with her parents after 23 days.
A caller reported that a 12-year-old abandoned girl has been found, who identifies herself as Momina. The "Virtual Center for Child Safety" dispatched the relevant police to the scene and took the girl into protective custody.
The girl was connected to her father at the Edhi Center and safely handed over to him, a spokesman for PSCA said.
She had been missing for 23 days.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Charity International launches 'Dathironi' campaign in Montenegro, Bosni ..
Sharjah Airport, Air Arabia launch direct flights to Warsaw, Vienna
UAE Attorney-General participates in 4th annual meeting of Arab Association for ..
Pakistan, South Africa will play final ODI tomorrow
UAE’s cultural achievements in 2024 highlight creativity, innovation
Security forces thwart Khwarij’s attempt to infiltrate through Pak-Afghan bord ..
Immunization, polio drops proposed as mandatory for ID cards, B-Form and passpor ..
Sharjah Department of Culture organises 9th Kairouan Poetry Festival in Tunisia
Ajman Ruler opens Aisha Mosque in Morocco
UAE condemns car ramming attack at market in Germany
Islamic finance in UAE: Rapid growth, leadership in sustainability
PSX experiences negative trend, investors lose billions of rupees
More Stories From Pakistan
-
EUM convocation on 22nd1 minute ago
-
CTO Lahore transferred1 minute ago
-
DPO Lakki Marwat directs police to treat complaints politely1 minute ago
-
Over a dozen Kashmiri detainees transferred to Indian jail from IIOJK1 minute ago
-
166 farmers get agriculture machinery under mechanical farming program1 minute ago
-
18 dead, 1440 injured in 1406 RTCs in Punjab1 minute ago
-
IBCC’s 2-day capacity building workshop starts at ICG F-6/22 minutes ago
-
Missing girl reunited with father2 minutes ago
-
15 million saplings to be planted in Lahore2 minutes ago
-
Two held with drugs, pistol11 minutes ago
-
Sakhi Turt Murad Urs begins11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Army organizes free medical camp at Spinwam North Waziristan12 minutes ago