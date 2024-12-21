Missing girl reunited with father

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) Police reunited a missing girl with her parents after 23 days.

A caller reported that a 12-year-old abandoned girl has been found, who identifies herself as Momina. The "Virtual Center for Child Safety" dispatched the relevant police to the scene and took the girl into protective custody.

The girl was connected to her father at the Edhi Center and safely handed over to him, a spokesman for PSCA said.

She had been missing for 23 days.