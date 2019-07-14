Missing girl reunited with parents

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :Islamabad Shehzad town police station reunited one and half year old girl with her parents who went missing last day in Firash town area, a police spokesman said on Sunday.

He said that Zayat Ullah resident of Firash town Islamabad lodged the report with Shehzad town police station that his three year old son and one and half year old daughter went to nearby shop to take some edibles. He said that his son returned home after a while but her daughter Minha Zayat did not come back. Following this complaint, IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar directed DIG (Operations) Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar to constitute a special team to trace the girl.

He constituted a team headed by SP (City) Muhammad Aamir Khan Niazi including SHO Muhammad Akram Rana, Sub-Inspector Darya Khan and others. This team searched the girl in `Panjgran town', shops, hospitals and made announcements through Masajid about missing girl.

Finally, police team succeeded to trace the girl from the area and reunited her with parents. The parents of the girl thanked IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and his team for prompt action and reuniting their daughter with them. IGP Islamabad and DIG (Operations) have appreciated the performance of the police team and announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for members of police team.