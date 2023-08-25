Missing jeweler, brother-in-law found dead in car

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Renowned jeweler of Gulbahar area Haji Asif who was missing along with the brother-in-law for the last two-day, on Friday found dead in a car parked in Lady Reading Hospital (LRH).

The jeweler went missing two days back along with his brother-in-law and their contact numbers were powered off.

The dead bodies of the two were found in a car which was left parked in LRH parking with engine and AC powered on for the last two-day, the police said.

The police shifted the bodies to hospital. The reasons behind the dual-murder were being ascertained, they said.