Open Menu

Missing Jeweler, Brother-in-law Found Dead In Car

Umer Jamshaid Published August 25, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Missing jeweler, brother-in-law found dead in car

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Renowned jeweler of Gulbahar area Haji Asif who was missing along with the brother-in-law for the last two-day, on Friday found dead in a car parked in Lady Reading Hospital (LRH).

The jeweler went missing two days back along with his brother-in-law and their contact numbers were powered off.

The dead bodies of the two were found in a car which was left parked in LRH parking with engine and AC powered on for the last two-day, the police said.

The police shifted the bodies to hospital. The reasons behind the dual-murder were being ascertained, they said.

Related Topics

Dead Police Car Reading

Recent Stories

Babar Azam credits team's determination for victor ..

Babar Azam credits team's determination for victory against Afghanistan

2 hours ago
 Borouge’s PP5 unit generates $209 million sales ..

Borouge’s PP5 unit generates $209 million sales in H1 2023, driving sustainabl ..

2 hours ago
 Shah Mahmood Qureshi's physical remand extended fo ..

Shah Mahmood Qureshi's physical remand extended for three days in cipher case

2 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif decides not to return Pakistan in Sep ..

Nawaz Sharif decides not to return Pakistan in Sept

3 hours ago
 ECP ensures equitable elections in talks with PTI, ..

ECP ensures equitable elections in talks with PTI, JUI-F

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Uruguay on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Uruguay on Independence Day

4 hours ago
PM calls for dynamic foreign policy to strengthen ..

PM calls for dynamic foreign policy to strengthen Pakistan’s relationships wit ..

4 hours ago
 Govt to hold polls as per ECP timeline: Murtaza So ..

Govt to hold polls as per ECP timeline: Murtaza Solangi

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2023

6 hours ago
 AED268.6 billion in saving deposits held by UAE ba ..

AED268.6 billion in saving deposits held by UAE banks until end of June 2023

13 hours ago
 Financial, realty blue chips continue to drive UAE ..

Financial, realty blue chips continue to drive UAE stock markets

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan