Missing Kid Reunited With Family

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 04:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Police have recovered a missing teenager boy and reunited with the family here on Sunday.

According to police sources, Abdul Khaliq put an application with Gulgasht police station on September 29, in which he stated that his nephew Muhammad Talha (13) was missing from home.

The police registered the case of alleged abduction and started efforts for the recovery of missing kid.

On Sunday, a police team led by Station House Officer (SHO) Nasir Tabassum along with his team recovered the kid and reunited with the family.

However, the investigations were underway to probe either it was an abduction case or not, police sources added.

